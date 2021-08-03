Odd Fellow fund boosts Senior Wishes

Senior Wishes, a local non-profit headquartered in Orchard Park, recently received a grant of $8,000 from the Lockport-based Odd Fellow & Rebekah Benefit Fund, Inc.
The grant will be used for “iPads for Seniors,” a program that will provide a number of care facilities in Western New York with an iPad, a case, a stand and headphones for use by their residents.
“We are so grateful to have been chosen for this grant, which will allow us to provide a resource to residents of a care facility that will enhance their everyday lives,” said Wendy Miller Backman, Senior Wishes executive director. “We know this technology is here to stay for virtual physician appointments and visiting with loved ones. We want to ensure that every resident of a care facility has this access.”
For an application to request an iPad, contact Backman at (716) 508-2121 or wbackman@uchsinc.org.
Senior Wishes, established in 2013 by the United Church Home Society, is dedicated to honoring the lives of area seniors. To qualify, wish recipients must be aged 65 or older, a resident of Western New York with annual income under $38,000 for a household of one or under $44,000 for a household of two, or be a resident of a care facility, and be unable to fulfill the wish on their own. Medical items, bill payments, furniture and vacations are excluded.
Qualifying seniors may submit an application through www.seniorwishes.org. Applications are reviewed every other month by a volunteer wish granting committee.
