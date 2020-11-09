OLCOTT — Dinner for a freewill donation to a worthy local cause is Olcott United Methodist Church's contribution to community betterment in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In recent months, church members have taken to preparing and offering meals in the hamlet, with a friendly catch: There's no charge for the food but donations are gladly accepted for other local nonprofit organizations.
In August, when local cruise nights resumed, church members broke out the grill, set it up in front of the church and vended free hot dogs. Donations to Olcott Volunteer Fire Company were encouraged and the effort raised $300.
The membership did it again in October, offering a free community dinner to benefit Habitat for Humanity.
The membership plans to continue serving freewill donation dinners on the third Thursday of the month into 2021.
Take-out spaghetti and meatball dinners for Rainbow of Help will be served at the church from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Nov. 19.
On Dec. 17, chili and soup will be served to benefit Olcott Volunteer Fire Company again.
