APPLETON — Babcock House, 7449 Lake Road (west of the Somerset power plant), is the setting for the annual Old Fashioned Farm Festival taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 15. The festival, sponsored by the Town of Somerset Historical Society, features old-time demonstrations, artifacts and displays.
"A marvelous opportunity to relive the past awaits" festival-goers, promises historical society member Carol Feltz. Look for horse- and tractor-drawn wagon rides, a display of farm animals including miniature horses, children's games and crafts and displays of classic cars, tractors and engines.
The heart of the festival is old-time demonstrations: horse-drawn plowing and ground fitting; horses cutting corn that is then chopped by an antique tractor and silo filler; old-time crafts including quilting, broom making, blacksmithing, chair rushing and caning, rug braiding and hooking, basket weaving and wood carving; apple pressing for cider; machine knitting and rope making; and wood planing on a large antique Adirondack lumber planer.
A Civil War re-enactor will be on site throughout the festival. The Barker Community Band will put on a show during the afternoon.
Babcock House, a cobblestone house built in 1848 and kept by the historical society as a museum, will be open for tours. The classic calliope inside will be playing throughout the day.
Hands-on activities for children and adults include making corn husk dolls, painting pumpkins and playing cow chip bingo (tickets must be purchased for this).
Refreshments available for purchase include Barker Lions Club-barbecued chicken (beginning at 11:30 a.m.), hot dogs and hamburgers, pop and the like. A farmer's market and a bake sale will be operated.
Admission to Babcock House and grounds is free.
