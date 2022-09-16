APPLETON — The Old Fashioned Farm Festival put on by the Somerset Historical Society will take place Sunday at the Babcock House Museum, 7449 Lake Road. Look for demonstrations of old-time arts and mechanical equipment, old-time corn harvesting, displays of antique tractors, toy tractors and classic cars, a Civil War survival demonstration, a farmer's market, crafts and activities for children, and museum tours. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission to the grounds is free.
Old Fashioned Farm Festival slated for Sunday
