The Lockport Softball Association / Old Timers League 2022 reunion will take place Saturday at Outwater Park, under the pavilion closest to the softball diamond.
Attendees are reminded: Wear your softball reunion jersey for the group photo.
Joel and Jimmy Grundy will throw batting practice from noon to 1 p.m.
Happy hour is scheduled for 1 to 1:30 p.m. (make sure you sign the clipboard).
A meal will be served at 1:30 p.m. (sausage, peppers and onions, antipasto salad, baked beans, beer, pop and water); the hat will be passed for donations.
To confirm planned attendance, order a reunion jersey and arrange a ride if you need it, contact a member of the reunion committee: Joe Stranges, Sam Provenzano, Jim Grundy, Bob Speck or Jack DiMaggio (jdkd62577@aol.com).
Yellow reunion jerseys are available in sizes medium, large, 2X and 3X. Gold jerseys are available in sizes large and XL. The cost is $10 per shirt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.