No matter where Thomas Porteus was, he was never too far away from the golf course.
Even when Porteus, a 1992 graduate of Lockport High School and avid golfer, worked for Miami Dade Sheriff’s Department, he lived near a golf course where he would play regularly, his mother Charlene said.
Porteus also lived with diabetes for most of his life, having been diagnosed with type 1 when he was just six years old.
When he died unexpectedly in September 2014 at age 39, from diabetic ketoacidosis, his family and friends decided his passion for golf was the best way to honor his memory.
On Sunday, they will be hosting the eighth annual Thomas Porteus Jr. Memorial Golf Tournament at the Niagara County Golf Course.
There will be 36 teams of four golfers each, mostly consisting of Porteus’ friends and family, taking part in the tournament.
His friends and family have fond memories of golfing with Porteus at that course over the years.
“All of us golfed here as kids and we still golf here,” friend Joe Anderson said. “He could hit the ball farther than all of us.”
“(He was) very humble,” Jim Hardy, his brother-in-law, said. “He was very fun to play golf with because he didn’t criticize anybody and he was very patient.”
Proceeds from the tournament and a basket raffle will go towards the Thomas C. Porteus Jr. Charitable Foundation, a 501©(3) not-for-profit organization to support children and young adults who live with type 1 diabetes.
When the event first started in 2015, Anderson and friend Brian Stevens weren’t sure what impact it might have.
“Brian and I were talking like, ‘I guess if it’s a success, we’ll do it next year,’” Anderson recalled. “Every year got bigger and bigger with sponsors and donations. So then we go to the third year, the fourth year and it just kept growing and growing.”
Last year, the event raised more than $11,000.
Previously the foundation has donated the money to UBMD Pediatric Endocrinology Clinic and Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo to support children and their families who struggle to cover the cost of diabetic supplies. The foundation also has sent 25 children to date to Camp Aspire, a summer camp near Rochester for children diagnosed with diabetes.
Porteus’ sister, Renee Hardy, said that a long-term goal of the foundation is to raise money to acquire and train a diabetic alert dog for a child with type 1 diabetes, something she wishes her brother had.
“If he had one, maybe we wouldn’t be having a Porteus Memorial Golf Tournament,” she said.
The basket raffle will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to various baskets and gift cards, a Playstation 5 and tickets to a Notre Dame football game will be raffled off.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.