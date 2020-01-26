On the Palace stage: 'Willy Wonka Junior'

DeSales Catholic School is bringing Willy Wonka Junior to the Historic Palace Theatre stage for three nights, beginning Thursday.
The musical production features more than 40 DCS students in fourth through eighth grade in roles including Willy Wonka, Charlie Bucket, Grandpa Joe and the Oompa Loompas.
Showtime is 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. General admission tickets are $7; get them at the box office on the night of the show or online at https://lockportpalacetheatre.org/tickets/.
