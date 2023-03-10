Aaron Mossell Junior High Drama Club is proudly presenting “Once Upon a Mattress Youth” this weekend. Shows begin at 7 tonight and 2 p.m. Saturday at the school auditorium on Passaic Avenue. Tickets may be purchased online at Showtix4U.com.
“Once Upon A Mattress Youth” is a one-hour adaptation of the full show which is a musical adaptation of “The Princess and The Pea”. Winnifred the Woebegone is a simple swamp princess looking to win the heart of Prince Dauntless. But will she pass the impossible test Queen Aggravain has in store for her? Many moons ago in a far-off place, Queen Aggravain decreed no couples could marry until her son, Prince Dauntless, found a bride. Princesses came from far and wide to win the hand of the prince, but none could pass the impossible tests given to them by the Queen. That is, until the “shy” swamp princess, Winnifred the Woebegone, showed up. Would she be able to pass the Sensitivity Test, marry her prince and help Lady Larkin and Sir Harry to the altar?
The show is directed by Nicolette Navarro with Karen D’Angelo as the vocal director. Madison Long serves as choreographer and Allyson Quader is leading the crew as the stage manager. Set design is by Tom Grzebinski, costumes are by Jeanette Welch and Megan Evans is the art director. The show is produced by Eileen Brusino.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.