“The Orphan Collector” by Ellen Marie Wiseman is the subject of this year’s One Book One Community program at Lockport Public Library.
The story is described as a gripping and powerful tale of upheaval, set in Philadelphia during the 1918 Spanish Flu outbreak, the pandemic that went on to infect one-third of the world’s population.
Friends of the Lockport Public Library Inc. will host a book discussion Oct. 3, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the library community room.
An author talk and book signing by Wiseman will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in the Wheeler Room.
Copies are available to purchase ($12 each) on Floor 2. They’ll also be available to purchase on the night of the author talk.
All are welcome at the book discussion and author talk. Registration is not required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.