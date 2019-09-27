Jennifer Robson, author of The Gown, will present an author's talk and sign copies of her book at Lockport Public Library in late October.
The Gown is this year's community read in the One Book One County program presented by the libraries of Niagara County. The historical fiction novel revolves around one of the most famous dresses of the 20th century — Princess (and later Queen) Elizabeth's wedding gown — and the women who made it.
Robson's talk will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28 in the library's Wheeler Room.
Copies of The Gown can be purchased at the library; the cost is $12.
Lockport Public Library will also host "To Dress A Queen — A History of Beaded Embroidery," a program by master embroiderers with firsthand knowledge of Elizabeth's dress, on Oct. 7. The program, presented by the Buffalo Chapter of the Embroiders' Guild of America, will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Community Meeting Room.
Libraries around the county are hosting small-group discussions of The Gown through mid-October. Upcoming discussions will take place at:
— Ransomville Free Library, 3733 Ransomville Road, at 7 p.m. Sept. 30.
— North Tonawanda Public Library, 505 Meadow Drive, at 2 p.m. Oct. 2.
— Jest in Tyme, 2714 Main St., Newfane, on behalf of Newfane Public Library, at 7 p.m. Oct. 9.
— Youngstown Free Library, 240 Lockport St., at 7 p.m. Oct. 9.
— Lewiston Public Library, 305 S. 8th St., at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9.
— Wilson Community Library, 265 Young St., at 7 p.m. Oct. 10.
— Lockport Public Library, 23 East Ave., at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14.
— Sanborn-Pekin Free Library, 5884 West St., at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16.
— Barker Public Library, 8673 Church St., at 6 p.m. Oct. 21.
