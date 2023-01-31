The Barge Canal Optimist Club (BCOC) is encouraging local students to participate in the upcoming Optimist International Oratorical Contest. The contest offers students the opportunity to compete locally and advance to scholarships awards at the district level.
Students interested in speaking their minds are asked to take on the topic “Discovering the Optimism within Me”.
BCOC will judge local students’ speeches based on content and presentation to determine the top winners. Winners will receive medallions and the winning speeches will be sent to the zone level, and possibly the district level for the opportunity to win college scholarships.
Winners of the district level will be eligible to compete in a regional competition at Saint Louis University in Missouri. Winners of the regional contests will compete in the World Championship also held at Saint Louis University. Students could possibly win up to $22,500 or more in scholarships.
“As they prepare for their future, many of our local students need experience expressing their thoughts and opinions to an audience,” BCOC contest chair Peggy Allen said. “The oratorical contest challenges them to do just that and also offers an opportunity for scholarships. In this way, our club hopes to bring out the best in each of them and help them achieve their goals for the future.”
The deadline to enter the contest is Feb. 20. The local contest will be held on Feb. 27. For more information and an application, send an email to: BargeCanalOptimists@gmail.com.
The contest is open to students who were younger than age 19 as of Oct. 1, 2022 and are not enrolled as a degree seeking student at a post-secondary institution.
Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations with 93,000 adult and youth members in 3,200 clubs in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean and throughout the world. To learn more about the Barge Canal club, send an email to BargeCanalOptimists@gmail.com or check out its Facebook page.
