Optimist Oratorical Contest underway

Barge Canal Optimist Club is encouraging area students to speak their minds about the topic “Just iMagine a World without Boundaries,” part of the Optimist International Oratorical Contest for the 2019-2020 school year.
The club will judge local students’ speeches based on content and presentation to determine the top winners. Winners will receive medallions and the winning speeches will be sent to the Zone level, and possibly the District level for the opportunity to win college scholarships.
Winners at the district level will be eligible to take part in regional competition at Missouri-based Saint Louis University. Winners of the regional contests will compete in the World Championship, also held at Saint Louis University, and could win up to $22,500 in scholarships.
The contest is open to students who, as of Oct. 1, 2020, are younger than 19 years old and are not pursuing a degree from a post-secondary institution.
“As they prepare for their future, many of our local students need experience expressing their thoughts and opinions to an audience,” Barge Canal Optimist Club Chairman Peggy Allen said. “The Oratorical Contest challenges them to do just that and also offers an opportunity for scholarships. In this way, our club hopes to bring out the best in each of them and help them achieve their goals for the future.”
The deadline to hand in applications and speeches is Feb. 17. For more information about the contest, contact Peggy Allen at 434-9708 or pallen08@roadrunner.com.
The contest website is https://www.optimist.org/member/scholarships4.cfm.
