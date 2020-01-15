Optimist Oratorical Contest underway

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 32F. ENE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 32F. ENE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.