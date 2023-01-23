Niagara Hospice staff and volunteers are gearing up for the 15th annual Spring Bouquet Sale that will be ongoing from March 6 to March 11.
“It’s great to be thinking spring as we work with the community on getting this event together and spreading some beautiful spring blooms throughout Niagara County in early March,” events coordinator Allison Bolt said.
Bouquets can be pre-ordered through the Niagara Hospice website now through Feb. 15.
In 2022, the sale raised more than $30,000 to support hospice care for Niagara County patients and families. Standard bouquets sell for $10 each and a 30-stem “Memories in Bloom” bouquet sells for $25. There is no cost to any organization to participate as a walk-up sales location.
“We want to keep the great community engagement momentum going for this spring, and we are seeking more Niagara County businesses and organizations to participate in the walk-up sales portion during the week of March 6,” Bolt said. “We look forward to this sale each year as it’s a great way for the entire community to be involved in helping to raise awareness about hospice services.”
Volunteers are being recruited to prepare materials, sell bouquets at walk-up locations and make deliveries to businesses, schools and churches. To express an interest call 716-280-0766 or visit www.NiagaraHospice.org.
Niagara Hospice raises money to help offset costs for individuals who are under- or uninsured, so that no patient is ever denied care due to inability to pay. Gifts to Niagara Hospice help provide quality end-of-life care with dignity for Niagara County residents.
