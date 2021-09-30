'Organ Trail' rider visits Lake Plains Dialysis

MEDINA — Orleans Community Health’s Lake Plains Dialysis welcomed a marathon cyclist and kidney donor on Thursday morning.
Mark Scotch of Plover, Wisc., donated a kidney to a New York state resident one year ago on Sept. 30.
He's currently on a 1,700-mile journey on the "Organ Trail," bringing attention to the importance of organ donation. His month-long bike ride began at Martha's Vineyard and will end in his home town.
Lake Plains Dialysis is marking its 25th anniversary this year, according to Shurtz. Orleans Community Health also runs a dialysis center in Batavia.
“Between our two dialysis centers, we provide more than 112 patients with a combined 15,000 treatments each year,” Shurtz said. “Each patient visits our centers an average of 156 times per year. Think about how a new kidney could help these patients live a more normal life.”
Also speaking at the special press conference were Laurie Joslyn, director of the dialysis centers in Medina and Batavia; Jessica Capurso, director of marketing and outreach at Community Partners; Heather Smith, OCH Foundation director; and Mayor Mike Sidari.
Joslyn shared how she has witnessed kidney donation change the lives of her patients. Capurso related a story from a local kidney donor, while Smith shared a story from a local resident who is in need of a kidney.
Sidari fought back tears as he spoke about his late father undergoing dialysis at Lake Plains.
“This building kept my father alive,” Sidari said. He then read a proclamation from the village, in which it was relayed that 3,000 Americans are on the transplant waiting list and an average of 131 people die each day while waiting for a donor.
Scotch, 65, shared the story of how he became a kidney donor, while stressing that a person can live a normal life with one healthy kidney.
“I met a guy in Texas who said, ‘I need a kidney.’ I said, ‘I can give you one.’ I had a sister-in-law who had donated a kidney so I knew you could live a normal life with just one," he said. "My biggest concern was if I could ride a bike.”
Scotch said he was released from hospital one day after his surgery. The procedure was laparoscopic and he only had a weight lifting restriction of six to eight pounds for a couple of weeks.
Scotch's current journey is his second marathon bike trip this year. In May, he rode 1,500 miles from Madison, Wisc., to Natchitoches, La., the home of his kidney recipient via a voucher donation.
Scotch told how the National Kidney Registry is trying to remove barriers to kidney donation. The kidney voucher program allows a living kidney donor to choose the most convenient time frame for their kidney donation surgery and provide one or more vouchers to people who can then be prioritized to receive a living-donor kidney through the National Kidney Registry if / when they need a transplant. With the voucher program, a donor does not have to be a match for a specific person. Anyone can donate to anyone, any time.
Scotch said his wife Lynn, who is accompanying him on the Organ Trail in their vehicle, is going to become a donor, as well.
Scotch left Medina on Thursday morning headed toward the transplant centers at Erie County Medical Center and Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.