MEDINA — Orleans Community Health has established a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Committee.
“Building an inclusive environment both internally and with our neighbors is our commitment,” said Marc Shurtz, CEO of Orleans Community Health. “As we continue to expand the services we provide to our community, we want all people to feel welcome and proud that we are their health care provider."
The healthcare provider's DE&I steering committee began meeting in 2022 to determine goals that would guide future planning, Shurtz said. Current objectives for the committee include: define diversity, equity and inclusion and how each relates to OCH; cultivate a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion in the facility and community; and identify, share and facilitate opportunities for learning and self-growth within the facility and community.
“I think it’s great that we were able to get this committee off the ground and immediately work on ways that OCH can serve and represent everyone ... whether you’re a veteran, disabled, part of the LGBTQ community, or of a certain age, religious group or ethnic background," said founding member Freddrica Fuentes, director of nutritional services. “This committee represents a way that we can work with our partners in the community to better represent everyone, which is what we should always strive for.”
Current members are Emily Stavange, Angie Doval, Jessica Marciano and Jessica Dittly from the community, and Leighann VanAuker, Victor Doval, Freddrica Fuentes, Nadine Wright-Johnson, Scott Robinson and Kim Gray from OCH.
