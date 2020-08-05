Orleans Community Health has a new administrator

MEDINA — Orleans Community Health has a new, interim chief executive officer / chief financial officer.
Marc Shurtz, OCH's chief information officer and corporate compliance officer since 2014, succeeds Mark Cye, who resigned last month to take the CFO post at Warren General Hospital, an $80 million operation in Warren, Pa.
Shurtz, who worked closely with Cye for a year prior to his appointment, has 20 years of management experience in the military, legal and healthcare fields. He says he's excited to work with the community to find ways to keep Orleans Community Health a valuable asset.
“I look forward to dealing with the challenges Covid brings,” he said. “In this day it is difficult to keep health care services close to home, but that is my goal. I also want to market a lot of the services which I don’t think the community realizes we provide,” including infusion therapy, blood transfusions on an outpatient basis, wound care, podiatry and phlebotomy, as well as a wide range of diagnostic tests.
In addition, Shurtz noted, the hospital’s long-term care ward, the North Wing, recently achieved a four-star rating with the New York State Department of Health.
