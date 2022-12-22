MEDINA — Orleans Community Health / Medina Memorial Hospital announced the successful yearly physical of Santa Claus on Thursday. The deteriorating weather reports for several portions of the United States triggered a more extensive physical this year.
“In addition to his regular physical, Mr. Claus scheduled appointments with his friends in radiology to gain a more thorough look at his health,” said Marc Shurtz, chief executive officer at Orleans Community Health. “There was no real reason to be alarmed, this decision was based on making sure he was in the best shape possible to fly during some of the extreme weather hitting the United States.”
“Mr. Claus went through some cardiac and respiratory exams, while also receiving a CT Scan to confirm his health,” said Erica Chutko, director of radiology. “It was a real treat to see our dear friend today, he’s ready for his big night and we wish him luck.”
NORAD will begin tracking Santa and his sleigh early Saturday. It is estimated that he needs 36 hours to complete his journey.
