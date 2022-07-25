KNOWLESVILLE — The 75th Orleans County 4-H Fair got up and run Monday with innovative new attractions and many old favorites.
Robert Batt, director of Orleans County Cornell Cooperative Extension, said the staff went all out this year to provide new attractions for a memorable fair.
The fair was canceled in 2020 due to Covid. This year’s fair marks a return to a full schedule.
New in 2022 are blacksmithing demonstrations, Red Cross blood drives and two new open shows: llamas and sheep, which Batt says will attract exhibitors from Pennsylvania and Ohio, as well as all over New York state.
“Just to watch such a show, kids will learn a lot,” Batt said. “Some of the showmen are professionals who breed and show all year long.”
Also new is a booth by Toyz and Candy, replicating an old-time penny candy store, and a 1940 restored Tilt-a-Wheel. This joins a Goldola Wheel and a bigger ferris wheel.
“There is a lot going on this year, and a lot of it is free,” Batt said.
A highlight of the fair on Thursday is the chicken barbecue featuring Cornell Cooperative Extension’s famous recipe, and the pie eating contest.
Another new feature this year is Rubber Duck Racers presented by Leadership Orleans. It takes place from 5 to 6 daily near the pedal car race area.
The psychic who was so popular last year has been brought back.
In the Lartz Building a family game area features giant checkers, Connect 4 and corn hole, in addition to a giant card game created just for the fair.
On Friday, Fair Royalty will be crowned at 4 p.m. and Medina’s weekly cruise-in, normally held at the canal basin, moves to the fairgrounds beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The 4-H market auction will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Daily entertainment includes Hog Diggity Dogs, Super Smash Brothers, Arestov Acrobatic Extravaganza, 1,000 karaoke challenge, free psychic readings, blacksmithing demonstrations and hay bale rolling demonstrations.
Hay bale rolling was developed this year after insurance regulations required cancelation of the longstanding greased pole contest. Teams are invited to register to see who can roll a bale of hay through a pre-developed course in the fastest time. The event takes place nightly at 10 p.m., with the championship round following the Saturday night qualifier.
Live entertainment on the Orleans Hub Stage will be provided at 7 p.m. Thursday by the Hot Country Line Dancers, Friday by Triple Play Band and Saturday by the Orleans County String Band.
Wristbands providing unlimited amusement ride access for $25 are available from 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
“With all this cool stuff, it’s really hard to find a reason not to come every day," Batt said.
The Orleans County Fairgrounds are located on Route 31, five miles east of Medina. The fair ends on Saturday night.
