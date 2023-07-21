ALBION — The 77th annual Orleans County 4-H Fair will open at 4 p.m. Monday on the fairgrounds near Knowlesville. Planning is in full swing as volunteers and fair staff prepare for a week full of fun and new features.
Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday near the flag pole on the Education Center lawn, featuring veterans from Orleans County.
For the first time, Orleans County’s three historical societies, Cobblestone Society Museum, Medina Railroad Museum and Sandstone Society, will have a booth.
Entertainment will include the Doc Magic Show, Jim the Balloon Guy, musical groups the Who Dats on July 28 and Skycats on July 29, a karaoke challenge, Wonderland Circus and more.
Leadership Orleans is sponsoring its very popular rubber duck races, and Digital Literacy will have a charging station.
In addition to the vendors offering traditional fair fare, onsite food providers will include JCH food tent, Dubby Wood Fired Pizza, an ice cream truck, Dan Conrad’s Toyz ‘n Candy and Mann vs. Food Barbecue. In the Curtis Pavilion at noon Wednesday, Nutrifair will serve a senior meal, as Craig Wilkins entertains in the background. Next Thursday, July 27, the popular barbecued chicken dinner, using the original Cornell recipe, will be served beginning at 4:30 p.m.
A unique feature will be the Towpath Trading Post on the porch of the fair office, offering all kinds of merchandise specific to Orleans County.
Pony rides and free psychic readings will also be available, along with midway rides.
The traditional fireworks show is set for dusk July 28. The awards ceremony and crowning of the 4-H king and queen will take place at 4 p.m. July 29 in the Curtis Pavilion.
GO ART! is a new vendor with its fundraising game of chicken poop bingo, similar to cow bingo.
Lake Ontario Fruit has a booth this year to support the fair and hopefully hire people.
Nightly, visitors can watch or take part in the hale bale rolling contest, which was started when the greased pole competition had to be discontinued due to safety concerns.
Where’s Waldo is an activity for all ages in the commercial exhibits building.
Extension director Robert Batt said 211 youths entered animals in the fair, not counting consumer science entries. Youths from Monroe County are also exhibiting at the fair this year, and staff from Monroe County CCE will be helping, Batt said.
“We provide a 4-H experience for those 4-H’ers who don’t have a county fair, and I’m excited about that,” he said. “We also have a handful of 4-H’ers from Erie County who chose to exhibit here.”
One-day admission is $3 per person aged 12 and older and $1 for those aged 11 and younger. Week-long admission is $5 per person.
The full fair schedule is viewable at https://orleans.cce.cornell.edu/.
