KNOWLESVILLE — Orleans County Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners are gearing up for one of their most popular workshops of the year — wreath-making — on Nov. 28.
This year, the Master Gardeners are thrilled to be able to offer the class in its original pre-Covid format at two different times, 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. In this hands-on workshop, Master Gardeners provide all of the supplies needed to create a holiday wreath: the base evergreen branches, accent materials like pinecones and dried flowers, holiday ribbon, and some decorative trinkets. Participants are encouraged to bring their own pruners and gloves, plus any additional accents they desire to really personalize the wreaths. By the end of the class, each participant has their own truly unique masterpiece to hang on their door or wall.
”I think people really enjoy the hands-on part, that they get to make their own wreath,” said Janelle Flammger, Master Gardener workshop chair. “It’s just so neat to see everyone’s final product. They all start out with the same materials and yet every single wreath turns out completely different and uniquely beautiful.”
The wreath-making workshop has been a Master Gardener tradition for years, a staple in the program lineup that stays constant despite changes in staff, volunteers, or circumstances.
“We were really fortunate that we were able to hold the workshops in 2020 when so many other events and programs were cancelled because of Covid,” said Katie Oakes, CCE staff coordinator of the Master Gardener program. “We did have to tweak the format a bit to comply with the safety protocols at the time, but people were just so grateful to still be able to do something fun and creative in such a tumultuous time.”
In 2020 the workshop was offered as a series of small classes, with a maximum capacity of eight participants per class. In December 2021 the capacity was increased but social distancing was still recommended, so the class size remained restricted. Now that Covid limitations have been widely lifted, Master Gardeners will return to the traditional workshop setting: in a big room, everyone all together, sharing creative ideas and encouraging each other.
“I really love the social aspect of this workshop,” said long-time Master Gardener Eileen Sorochty. “People are just so happy being together, and it brings back fond memories of being a kid, going to cut your Christmas tree, the smell of the greens. It's nostalgic."
To sign up for the workshop or for more information about the Master Gardener program, call 585-798-4265 or send an email to klo54@cornell.edu.
