The Orleans/Niagara BOCES recently named its employees of the year for the 2021-2022 school year. Employees are nominated by their peers and a committee selects an awardee in each of eight categories.
Amanda Bennett, former principal at Niagara Academy, is the administrator of the year. During her seven-year tenure, Bennett said, her favorite part of her job was the people. “I loved the kids and being able to help them and watch them succeed. The graduation ceremony was always an emotional time with saying good-bye to them and reflecting on the graduates," she said, adding, "The people at BOCES really have their hearts in the right place. They are all about the kids.”
Bernadette George, senior clerk in the labor relations department since December 2014, is the clerical person of the year. George said her favorite part of her job is the people that she works with. “That makes any job a lot better. I also like creating databases and helping others.”
Jennifer Moreland, case manager at the Lockport Community Education site since 2017, is the continuing education employee of the year. Of the students, she said, “They are wonderful, hardworking people seeking opportunities. In my current position, I serve students with ingenuity and creativity while collaborating with hardworking colleagues who each bring a new perspective and a plethora of experience. There is never a dull moment in our program.”
Mark Vivian, maintenance worker since 1979, is the custodian/maintenance person of the year. “My favorite part of my job that every day is different. It is never the same and I work with great people,” he said, adding that the award “was unexpected and very nice to receive it. I am retiring shortly and it was a great going away present.”
Cheryl Herman, director of the Orleans-Niagara Teacher Center since 2007, is the staff specialist of the year. Her favorite part of the is the opportunities it brings, she said. “I love to collaborate and share with fellow colleagues. I love being able to bring awareness about new technologies to teachers and also train them in essential topics like social emotional learning, culturally responsive teaching and educational technology.”
Mandy Baker, who's entering her third year as a substitute at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center, is the substitute of the year. Her favorite part of the job is getting to be in a different place every day. “I love getting to meet all the students,” she said.
Jeff LaFountain, a 20-year employee of BOCES currently assigned to the Orleans Learning Center, is the teacher aide of the year. His favorite part of the job is "working and interacting with the students and my coworkers,” he said.
Richard Tynan, who retired at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, is the teacher of the year. Tynan taught English at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center for 18 years; prior to 2004 he subbed and taught adult education. "The way academics were embedded into the various curricula ... students could see that literacy skills are necessary and helpful to completion of real-world tasks," Tynan said. "I also liked working with students as they grappled with more adult workplace situations in which they assumed (sometimes) more adult responsibilities. It was fun to see their enthusiasm and engagement and to see glimmers of the amazing adults many are becoming.”
