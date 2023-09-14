Orleans/Niagara BOCES recently named its employees of the year for the 2022-2023 school year. Employees are nominated by their peers and a committee selects an awardee in eight categories: administrator, clerical, continuing education, custodial/maintenance, staff specialist, substitute, teacher aide and teacher.
Daniel Connolly is the Administrator of the Year. Connolly is the Director of Facilities and has worked at O/N BOCES for seven years. Connolly said his favorite part of his job is that every day is different. “I kind of like the chaos and the challenge that every day brings. I think it keeps me young and active,” he said.
Cindy Hurt is the Clerical Person of the Year. She has worked at BOCES for 42 years and counting at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center. She is the secretary to the district superintendent and the district clerk. “I am blessed to work with a lot of great people and I am grateful for being recognized as an employee of the year,” she said.
Carmen Montgomery is the Continuing Education Employee of the Year. She has worked as an Adult Literacy teacher for five years. “I felt very humbled to receive this honor, because we have so many absolutely amazing teachers in the Adult Literacy unit,” Montgomery said. “My favorite part of my job is seeing our students succeed, and being part of a team that is truly dedicated to making that happen.”
John Watson is the Custodian/Maintenance Person of the Year. He has been a custodian at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center since August 2019. “My favorite thing about my job is working on different tasks and learning new things,” he said. “I am very happy to be working with a great group of people.”
Anita Muzzi is the Staff Specialist of the Year. She has been a part of the Public Relations department for almost nine years. “My favorite part of my job is interacting with the component districts that I cover,” Muzzi said. “Going into a classroom, where students are working on projects, or a school where an event is taking place, and seeing the students engaged in what they are learning, is second to none. ... Getting an award for something you love doing every day is priceless!”
Dianne Hosmer was named the Substitute of the Year. Hosmer worked as a teacher aide at Niagara Academy for many years and now does that in the capacity of a substitute.
Kathy Haseley is the Teacher Aide of the Year. She has worked at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center for 25 years. “My favorite part of my job is of course the students! I feel very fortunate as I have been able to be involved in many of our programs over the years. It is fun to see the students learn their trade and become excited about their accomplishments,” she said.
Ashley Austin is the Teacher of the Year. Austin has worked as a special education teacher for almost six years at the North Tonawanda Learning Center. “My favorite part of my job are the students and seeing their successes and helping them succeed. I love that ‘aha’ look on a student’s face when something finally clicks or they do good,” she said.
