'Other Voices' focused on Vietnam vets

“Reflections of a Vietnam Veteran’s Homecoming” will be presented by Edward "Ted" Jackson on Saturday. Jackson is this month's speaker in the History Center of Niagara's "Other Voices" lecture series.
Jackson will talk about his experience returning home from Vietnam in 1969 and contrast it with veterans’ homecomings from past conflicts, including the Civil War, World War I and World War II. He will also show of his personal artifacts from his years in the Army. An exhibit of objects and photographs from the Vietnam War era will accompany the presentation. The exhibit will remain at the History Center until mid-June.
Jackson is a Lockport native who served in Vietnam and Japan between 1967 and 1969. Despite service-related injuries and health issues, he managed several businesses after his return until wartime disabilities forced his retirement. He has since taken degrees from Niagara County Community College and Niagara University, served in veterans’ organizations, and is commander of VFW Post 313 in Youngstown.
Jackson's talk will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the History Center, 215 Niagara St. Admission is free.
“Other Voices, Past & Present” is a series of talks funded by a Verizon Community Benefits Grant through the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo. It focuses on groups whose voices have been under-represented in history and the present. The next program in the series will feature the voices of sanitation workers, and will be hosted by Julie Berrigan of Modern Disposal on June 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.