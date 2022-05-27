Once again, Niagara County's two-man exploration team have teamed up to examine a creek high on the Niagara Escarpment. Working together we unraveled the history and traced the path of the disappearing Fish Creek in Lewiston.
The streams in Niagara County were once valued by Native Americans and early settlers for their water, as a food source and for travel. The famous surveyor Joseph Ellicott, working in the county in the early 1800s, asked his workers to be on the lookout for mill heads, that is, places where a mill could be sited on a creek for water power. Unfortunately, many of our streams have been ignored; once prized and now abandoned.
Today we are looking at a creek that has been considerably altered in the past 100 years. As we follow it, the history of this escarpment land is revealed.
Fish Creek in the town of Lewiston originates in the Tuscarora Nation territory at an elevation of 615 feet. It is about 4.4 miles long, with more than half its length now flowing in man-made channels. Construction of New York Power Authority's Lewiston Reservoir greatly altered the drainage area and the course of the creek.
Before these major changes, the creek passed by what is presently the green of the 15th hole of the Niagara Falls Country Club golf course. The natural bed had numerous fissures and sinkholes that allowed a portion of the creek to travel underground. This water flowed to the southwest and exited the gorge wall at Milk Cave, sometimes called Buttermilk Cave, named for the foamy white water that poured out of the entrance. The cave was dissolved out of the DeCew Dolostone bedrock by Fish Creek and is believed to have a half-mile of explorable passage. The entrances were filled with concrete in 1962 to ensure the stability of the gorge wall in that area and to prevent exploration of the cave.
Because it is an escarpment creek that flows into the Niagara River Gorge, Fish Creek had a number of waterfalls and cascades as it descended into the gorge, although the landscape was changed over the centuries by railroads, development and roadways. Before the reconfigurations, Fish Creek plunged over the cliff in a series of vertical falls and cascaded down to the Niagara River (elevation 250 feet), a vertical distance of 312 feet, more than 138 feet higher than the Horseshoe Falls' summertime height of 174 feet.
The last alteration of the creek was a 1,350-foot-long underground culvert that resurfaces south on park trail No. 7. The creek then descends a steeply sloped spillway, flows over the long-abandoned bed of the Niagara Gorge Railroad and continues down another slope, splashing into the Niagara River.
HISTORY AND LEGENDS ALONG FISH CREEK
Tuscarora Nation Village: When writing history you are often describing something that has been destroyed — by what may have been viewed as progress, or poor decisions and often neglect. It is gone but worthy of recognition and is a part of the history of the area. A section of a Tuscarora village was destroyed by actions taken by NYPA for the Lewiston Reservoir in 1961. The book “Tuscarora Nation” by Bryan Printup and Neil Patterson Jr. states that more than 557 acres of Native land was taken, along with 29 homes, and many people were relocated. This was fought legally for years and finally the courts decided in favor of the Niagara Power Project. Many felt it was not a fair process.
Fort Gray: As the creek flows near the 16th green of the Niagara Falls Country Club golf course, it passes south of the location of Fort Gray, overlooking the village of Lewiston. Originally built in 1750 by the French, the fort was abandoned and burned in 1759. The British occupied it until 1796. In 1812, U.S. Army Captain Nicholas Gray and his men utilized the fort in the War of 1812. In December of 1813 the fort was believed to have been burned by the British. There have been a number of proposals to make the fort area a small park, but all that is left today is a rock that once held a memorial plaque. There are reports of buried treasure near the fort and indications that it was a site for metal detectorists.
Milk Cave: This half-mile-long cave that was carved by Fish Creek, and has been inaccessible for most of the past 50 years, has a few stories — including that it served as a hideout for a local criminal and a home for tramps in the early 1900s, and that it has unusual diamond-shaped calcite crystals and other unique formations in its passageways.
Part two of this story will have more information, including rare photos of the interior of Milk Cave. Check back in late June.
• • •
This section of the Niagara Gorge is accessible for hiking through the Earl W. Brydges Artpark State Park. These trails are at the end of Portage Road off Center Street, in Lewiston. Follow Portage Road to the last parking lot; trails 7 and 8 are found just south of the parking lot. Nice, easy hike. When hiking in the park, follow guidelines and stay on the established trail; off-trail in the Niagara Gorge can be dangerous.
P.S. Thank you to the historians at the Niagara County Historical Society and Lewiston town historian Marjorie Maggard.
Scott Ensminger, author of "The Caves of Niagara County," manages a website that keeps track of the many waterfalls in Western New York. Contact him at Falzguy@verizon.net. Jim Boles, the operator of Vanishing Past Press, has a keen interest in preserving local history and advancing cultural tourism in the place where he was raised. Contact him at jamesboles47@gmail.com.
