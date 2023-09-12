MEDINA — Ike Watts, Tammy Fearby, Rebecca Lacy and Christine Crane share more than friendship. They all knew three distinguished community members who committed suicide.
The women have formed a team to participate in the annual Out of the Darkness walk, slated for Sept. 23 at Canalside in Buffalo. They will be walking in memory of an Orleans County Sheriff’s deputy, a Medina firefighter, and a Medina school teacher, all of whom took their own lives. Crane is supporting the fundraising in memory of a co-worker who died by suicide this past April.
On Sunday, the team is hosting a basket raffle at the Shelby fire hall from 8 a.m. to noon. Their goal is to have 155 baskets, the badge number of the Sheriff’s deputy, or at least 129, which was the shield number of the firefighter.
Supporting their effort is the Medina High School FFA under the leadership of adviser Todd Eick. FFA will sell breakfast sandwiches starting at 7 a.m. at the fire hall; service is drive-thru or dine-in, purchaser’s preference.
Watts said she and her family have been taking part in the Out of the Darkness Walk since 2017, with the exception of 2019. Her goal was to raise $1,000 this year, and already she has exceeded that.
After a co-worker committed suicide, Crane’s workplace held a raffle and raised $1,900, which she has already donated.
Watts said the team is not only trying to raise money for suicide prevention efforts, but to create awareness, help those who are struggling silently and erase the stigma of suicide.
Donations of baskets or cash can be made by calling Watts at 585-590-0291, Fearby at 716-239-0185, Lacy at 585-750-4425 or Crane at 585-590-2608.
All money raised will go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
