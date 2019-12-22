OUTSTANDING IN HER FIELD: What farmers do in the winter

I grew up outside Albany, not known as a rural area. At my high school reunion, people were surprised to learn of my involvement with agriculture. Wow, one of them said. It must be nice to have winters off. Not quite, I responded, and then listed some of the jobs we do in the winter.
If a farm is involved in animal husbandry in any way, animals need to be fed and cared for. Dairy cows are commonly milked three times a day, every day. They dont care if it is your birthday, Christmas or you are sick. They need to be milked. Other breeds need to be fed, have the manure pitched out and receive veterinary care. Having animals is a 365-day-a-year job.
Crops have their own cycles. While fruit is not picked in the winter, it is the optimal time for pruning trees and vines. Each plant has to be evaluated and old or dead wood cut away, outside in the winter. If the weather is not conducive for outdoor work, there are boxes to fix, machinery to repair, and the myriad of paperwork to be done. Vegetables and ornamental crops have their own winter demands as well. As you drive around the county, you may still see corn in the fields. That actually can be harvested all winter. As long as the ground is frozen, so farmers don't make ruts in the field, and there is no snow on the ground, the equipment can maneuver through the field.
In the past, I've talked about pesticide licensing. Winter is the perfect time to attend classes to update those licenses. In fact, look at a farmer's winter schedule and you'll see meetings targeted to their area of agriculture throughout New York and the country. As with any other profession, farmers use the quieter time to educate themselves about new products, challenges and possible solutions.
What kind of paperwork do farmers have to do? Like any business, there are the tax forms and record keeping to be done. They can analyze their harvest and determine what will be planted and grown in the future. For farmers that ship nationally and internationally, there are inspections to be planned. Whether Global GAP (Good Agricultural Practices) or organic certification or insurance is to be purchased, there is paperwork to be done. This year, New York farmers face a lot of new regulations that take effect in 2020. Therefore, they need to attend workshops so they can be educated on the requirements and implement them properly.
And yes, since it is slower and quieter, many farmers do take some vacation time. Some may travel to a conference and stay a few extra days. Some find a location without any ties to agriculture. Some stay home and devote time to a hobby.
While winter may not be the time farmers are out standing in their fields, it is the time they close out last year, plan for the next growing season, educate themselves and hopefully take a well-deserved rest. Then, come spring, they hit the ground running and continue to be Outstanding in their Fields.
Margo Sue Bittner, a.k.a. Aggie Culture, has been involved in Niagara County agriculture for 40 years. She’s had experience in dairy farming, fruit production and wine agri-tourism. Ask her any question about local agriculture and if she doesn’t know the answer herself, she knows who to get it from. Email AggieCultureNiagara@gmail.com.
