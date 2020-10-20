LYNDONVILLE — Christmas may be a couple of months away, but at the local United Methodist Church, it looks like Christmas is already here.
The church recently received an abundance of donated Christmas decorations – so many, in fact, there's not room to display them all.
Ruth Hedges, who was instrumental in establishing the church's thrift shop, Hope Resales, said they are struggling to find room for all the decorations – all beautiful and some unique.
The donations started coming in right after the thrift shop was allowed to reopen; it was closed for months after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in New York state.
“I think people must have had time to clean out their houses during the pandemic, because the donations began to pour in,” Hedges said.
While church volunteers don’t know where to display all the items, Hedges said they are grateful for the community's support of Hope Resales.
The thrift store opened on March 30, 2019, and the church was planning a big one-year celebration in late March, when it had to close. Hedges and her husband Doug had come back from Florida on a Thursday to get ready for the celebration and on the following Saturday they closed the store instead.
On a positive note, the church used that time to renovate Hope Resales' space in the church basement. Volunteers painted the floors and shelving and bought new racks, which gave the store a more organized look, Hedges said.
Support for the thrift shop has been overwhelming, and they have so many donations of merchandise, they could use more room. Then the problem arose of where to display all the Christmas decorations that started coming in.
Ultimately, one end of the upstairs fellowship hall was partitioned and tables were set up to display candles, figurines, Santas, stockings, dolls, tree toppers, ornaments, china and more. The floor is lined with tubs of Christmas lights, garlands and wreaths. More boxes line the hall; these have not yet been unpacked.
The Christmas decoration sale is taking place during Hope Resales' regular hours, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. The hours may change after the end of October, Hedges said. Customers should use the basement entrance of Hope Resales on the north side of the building. Face covering and social distancing are required, and there's a limit of three people in a room at one time, unless they're members of the same family.
Hedges also wants the public to know that Hope Resales has an assortment of good winter coats in many sizes, along with nursing scrubs, a selection of XXX men’s clothing, Beanie Babies with tags on, Halloween costumes and a large collection of Barbie dolls.
To entice shoppers, Hedges has begun putting together gift baskets on different themes. One is a scrapbooking basket with more than $100 of related merchandise in it.
Profits from the thrift shop are divided 50/50 between the church and local and global missions.
Lyndonville United Methodist Church is located at 102 North Main St. More information is available on its Facebook page.
