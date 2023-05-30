WHEATFIELD — Niagara County will host a “Paint & Paper” collection from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Wheatfield Town Hall, 2800 Church Road. Any latex or oil-based paint will be accepted, up to 50 gallons per resident or business, and paper will be accepted for shredding. Advance registration is required; sign up at https://www.rethinkyourwaste.com/events.
Acceptable paints include used and unused latex and oil paint in its original container, stains, shellacs, lacquers, sealers and varnishes. No spray paint, paint thinner or solvents will be accepted.
For paper shredding, have documents bagged or boxed for easy removal from a vehicle. The limit is 10 bags or boxes per vehicle and bags and boxes will be returned.
County staff will be on hand to help unload vehicles. The event is open to all county residents.
