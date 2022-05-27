Historic Palace Theatre will host "Downtown Lockport Tourism Talks" from 3 to 5 p.m. June 2. Principals of Destination Niagara USA, Discover Niagara Shuttle, Lockport Main Street Inc. and the Lockport Locks Heritage District Corporation are joining together to present information about local tourism and marketing opportunities. Q-&-A time follows the presentations. All are welcome; admission is free. Reserve seats by emailing info@lockportpalacetheatre.org. The gathering is sponsored by the City of Lockport Tourism Committee. 

