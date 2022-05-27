Historic Palace Theatre will host "Downtown Lockport Tourism Talks" from 3 to 5 p.m. June 2. Principals of Destination Niagara USA, Discover Niagara Shuttle, Lockport Main Street Inc. and the Lockport Locks Heritage District Corporation are joining together to present information about local tourism and marketing opportunities. Q-&-A time follows the presentations. All are welcome; admission is free. Reserve seats by emailing info@lockportpalacetheatre.org. The gathering is sponsored by the City of Lockport Tourism Committee.
Palace hosting Lockport tourism talks on June 2
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Discovery of human remains investigated
- Fatal crash involving motorcycle closes portion of Niagara Falls Boulevard
- Lockport's Joe Taylor wins WKA world title in retirement bout
- Wheatfield motorcyclist killed in Falls crash
- Texas governor: 15 killed in school shooting; gunman dead
- Wheatfield crash claims life of child
- Second driver charged in March hit-and-run death
- Car slams into apartment, kills sleeping woman
- Youngest of 10 Buffalo shooting victims laid to rest
- Mercy Flight submits ambulance service bid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.