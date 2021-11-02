Pancakes, silly socks victorious at DeSales

Pancakes for lunch and a silly hat dress-down day are the choices of the electorate at DeSales Catholic School, where students participated in a school-wide mock election Tuesday as part of their social studies curriculum.
Students in preschool and kindergarten through grade 8 cast their votes on an upcoming lunch choice — tacos or pancakes — and the theme of an upcoming dress-down day, silly hats or goofy socks. Pancakes garnered 70% of the vote and silly hats won 64%.
The mock election is intended to promote civic responsibility and involvement by educating students on the voting process, according to DeSales spokeswoman Kim Knuutila. Teacher Linda Crofts coordinated the election and her third-grade students helped tally the votes.
