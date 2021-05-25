'Panther Pretty' sendoff planned for NSHS seniors

NEWFANE — The fourth annual Newfane Senior High School senior prom dress drive will be conducted on June 5, when dresses, shoes and purses for members of the senior class will be collected. Donations are tax-deductible and may be dropped off any time between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Newfane PTSA Outdoor Vendor Fair, 3795 Coomer Road.
All donations are appreciated, but they should be in good condition and cleaned before donation.
Dress donations will benefit the members of the class of 2021, who will not have a prom this year due to New York State COVID-19 pandemic restrictions (for example: no dancing). Instead, students plan to wear what would have been their prom dresses to “Senior Send Off” on June 22.
“This is the first year the newly formed Newfane Alumni Association is taking over the 'prom closet' and we want to celebrate these seniors that have had a very abnormal high school career due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jill Keys, Newfane Alumni Association president and Newfane High School teacher. “Prom is a rite of passage and something students look forward to, but it is also an event that can be financially burdensome, especially this year and when the event isn’t even happening. A beautiful dress just might help these teens experience some resemblance of the prom night they’ve been dreaming of.”
All high school seniors are invited to browse and select dresses, shoes and purses for free on June 12 at Newfane United Methodist Church, 2699 Main St. Browsing hours are noon to 4 p.m. Any senior who attends will be entered in a giveaway of salon services by several local providers.
For more information, or to volunteer, email Jill Keys at jkeys@newfanecentralschools.org.
