GASPORT — Feed My Sheep Food Pantry at Solid Rock church, 8590 Rochester Road, will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. The pantry is for residents in the 14067 ZIP code area. Bring photo ID, proof of address and proof of all household members. For more information call Marilyn at 716-957-2561.

