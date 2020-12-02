Parade of Lights awardees named

MEDINA — Judging by the numbers of participants and spectators, this year's "reverse" Parade of Lights was a success.
“We were so thankful to have as many entries as we did,” parade chair Jim Hancock said.
The parade featured nearly two dozen floats parked throughout the Medina Central School campus, while an estimated 1,800 vehicles drove by to see and admire the floats.
Prize winners in the annual post-Thanksgiving, holiday season kickoff parade were:
Best in Class – Not for profit, Knights-Kaderli Memorial; fire company, Middleport Fire Department; service club, Little Bits 4-H Club; business, Party Tents Plus; religious, Grace Baptist Church; and other, Orleans County Tourism.
Littlest Elf Award – Cub Pack 18 and Cobblestone Girl Scouts.
Star Award – Red Rose Landscaping.
Santa’s Pick – Parker’s Pit.
Community Spirit Awards – Case-Nic Cookies, Calvary Tabernacle, Shelby Fire Company, East Shelby Fire Company, Orleans Community Health/Surgical Unit, Medina Lions Club and Canal Village Farmer’s Market.
Each winner will receive a cash award and a plaque.
“If it wasn’t for these organizations/people, we wouldn’t have had a parade this year,” Hancock said. “They are all winners.”
