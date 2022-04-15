NIAGARA FALLS — New York Times bestselling author Keith O’Brien will discuss his book "Paradise Falls: The True Story of an Environmental Catastrophe" at Niagara Falls Public Library on Tuesday. O'Brien's book recounts the Love Canal disaster.
In the spring of 1977, residents of a working-class neighborhood in Niagara Falls grew concerned when toxic-smelling substances began leaching into basements, floating in local streams and pooling in puddles in backyards and playgrounds. Shortly after, children started suffering mysterious burns while playing outside, and kids started getting sick. What residents did not know was that their homes had been built next to what was once a giant pit called Love Canal, and that decades earlier, Hooker Chemical had used the Love Canal to dump barrels containing 20,000 tons of chemical waste.
In Paradise Falls, O’Brien tells the story of how an unlikely group of neighborhood women uncovered the secret and sought justice for their families by taking on some of the most powerful men in the world, including the governor of New York and the President of the United States.
With Paradise Falls, O'Brien managed “to turn a local environmental disaster into an inspiring tale of everyday homemakers who became heroes,” NFPL executive director Sarah Potwin said.
O'Brien's talk will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the LaSalle Branch Library, 8728 Buffalo Ave. Copies of his book will be available for purchase through the Book Corner.
