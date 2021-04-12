EPIC (Every Person Influences Children) is offering multiple series of virtual parenting programs free of charge to Niagara County residents.
The series, Families in Transition and Triple P Primary, as well as a variety of parenting workshops, are brought to the community through EPIC's partnership with Niagara County Department of Social Services.
Families In Transition is a program designed to help parents overcome challenges through targeted education and support. It is available to any parent or caregiver, while specifically meeting the needs of parents who have lost or are in jeopardy of losing their children. The program starts on May 5 and continues through June 30.
Triple P Primary is a brief, targeted intervention in a one-to-one format that helps parents address behavioral issues such as tantrums, fighting, rudeness and disrespect.
"These programs are essential to supporting families as they continue to face unprecedented challenges," said CJ Banks, EPIC's director of parenting and youth services. "By offering virtual workshops and classes, we are able to make a difference for parents in Niagara County."
For additional information or to register, contact program coordinator Laurie Ferris at (716) 332-4127 or FerrisL@epicforchildren.org.
EPIC is a non-profit agency whose mission is to help families, schools and communities raise children to become responsible and successful adults. Workshops and trainings carry out founder Robert Wilson’s vision by involving the entire community in helping children to make responsible decisions, understand and respect authority, develop positive self-esteem, plan for the future and succeed in life.
