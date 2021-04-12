Volunteers are being recruited by the Lockport Parks & Flower Partnership to help plant and maintain various flower gardens in the city this growing season.
According to partnership chair Charlene Bower, these publicly held parcels are in need of "adoption" by individuals or groups:
— Ida Fritz Park, east end (rectangular bed and cleanup around the cannon).
— Main Street center tree meridians, Charles to Elm streets (these need monthly weeding).
— Main Street center tree meridians, Elm to Market streets (these need monthly weeding).
— Nelson Goehle Marina (Widewaters).
— West Avenue Welcome Sign, Route 31 near Route 93 (current volunteer needs assistance).
— Market Street sidewalk beds in front of Schaffer Electric and the Ideal Office building.
— Small triangular sidewalk bed in front of Papa Leo's Pizza.
— Children's Memorial Park.
Volunteers are also welcome to join an existing group. Currently, 56 civic groups and individuals are on the roster.
The Parks & Flower Partnership involves the City of Lockport, which provides flowers for planting, and volunteers who plant and maintain flower beds on public property.
To offer your help, call Bower at 434-2380.
Bower noted that, so far, newly recruited partners include: John Scott, who is joining groups at Veterans Memorial Park; Amanda and Scott Henning and their two sons, who have adopted Grossi Park; Susan Watson and friends, who have adopted the circular bed and gazebo area at Ida Fritz Park; and Anne Kilroy, who adopted the Albert Jex bed and two other beds at Veterans Memorial Park.
In addition, Bower said, Dick Clark and daughter, and Carolyn Moore and family, assisted fall cleanup in Grossi Park in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.