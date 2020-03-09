Pat Ludwig is this week's Lenten Luncheon speaker

Rev. Patricia Ludwig is the speaker at this week's Community Lenten Luncheon.
The luncheons take place from noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday during Lent at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 75 East Ave.
Ludwig's message, titled "Reflections on a journey not always easy but always in faith," will reflect on her ministry.
Ludwig was ordained in 1977 and started her ministry with the United Church of Christ. She retired as an American Baptist minister in 2012. Although retired, she is currently pastor of First Congregational United Church of Christ of Niagara Falls.
Ludwig is passionate about social justice issues and has been involved with many organizations over the years, including CROP Walk for Hunger, Planned Parenthood, National Organization of Women and Peace Center of Wester New York.
Community Lenten Luncheons are catered by Molinaro's Ristorante; desserts are provided by members of Emmanuel United Methodist Church. A meal typically includes an entree, salad, vegetable and bread. The cost is $8 per person. The cafeteria line opens about 11:50 a.m. The meal this week is baked chicken thigh with pasta and side salad.
Remaining speakers in the 63rd annual series are: Ari Israel from Saves the Michaels, March 18; Christa Caldwell, March 25; Rev. Gregg Stierheim, founder of Wesley’s Place in the Buffalo Medical Corridor, April 1; and Rev. Steve Hall, April 8.
Community Lenten Luncheons are non-denominational gatherings open to everyone in the community.
