VFW Auxiliary to Lockport Post 2535 is hosting the local legs of two youth art contests, one for high school students and the other for elementary and middle/junior high school-aged youths.
The contests described below are open to all students in public, private and parochial schools, as well as home-schooled youths.
For more information, or to obtain a contest entry form, call Terri Emmert at 433-0319.
For high-schoolers
The Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest is open to students in grade 9 through 12. The top prize is $15,000, second prize is $7,500 and cash prizes are awarded down to eighth place.
Artwork must be on canvas or paper. Digital art will not be accepted. Entries will be judged on patriotic theme and technique.
Entries must be submitted to the auxiliary by March 31. The winning local entry will be sent to the Department Scholarship Chairman for judging.
To view winning artwork from the 2019 Young American contest, go to www.vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships .
For younger students
The newly created Illustrating America art contest is open to students in grades K through 8. It consists of three divisions, K-2, 3-5 and 6-8. The purpose is to encourage students' artistic abilities and reward their hard work.
Entries must be submitted to the auxiliary by March 31. The winning local entry will be sent to the Department Scholarship Chairman for judging.
To learn more about Illustrating America, visit the Youth Activities section at www.vfwauxiliary.org/resources .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.