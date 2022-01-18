VFW Auxiliary to Lockport Post 2535 is hosting the local legs of two youth art contests and a singing contest.
These contests are open to all students in public, private and parochial schools, as well as home-schooled youths.
For more information, or to obtain a contest entry form, call Terri Emmert, scholarship chairman, at 716-433-0319.
FOR HIGH SCHOOLERS
The Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest is open to students in grades 9 through 12. The top prize is $15,000; second prize is $7,500; and cash prizes are awarded down to eighth place.
The contest recognizes up-and-coming artists and encourages patriotism in youth. Art work must be on canvas or paper; digital art will not be accepted. Entries will be judged on patriotic theme and technique.
Entries must be submitted to the Auxiliary by March 31. The winning local entry will be sent to the Department (state) chairman for judging.
To view winning art work from past Young American contests, go to vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships .
FOR YOUNGER STUDENTS
The Illustrating America art contest is open to students in kindergarten through grade 8. It consists of three divisions: K-2, 3-5 and 6-8. There is one national winner in each grade division, with awards for first, second and third place in each grade division. The purpose is to encourage students' artistic abilities and reward their hard work.
Entries must be submitted to the Auxiliary by March 31. The winning local entry will be sent to the Department (state) scholarship chair for judging.
To learn more about Illustrating America, go to vfwauxiliary.org/what-we-do/youth-activities/.
ANTHEM SINGING
O say can youth sing? The VFW Auxiliary's national anthem singing contest, Get Excited For The Red White and Blue!, is an opportunity for youths in kindergarten through grade 12 to share their talent, display their patriotism and express their creativity while singing "The Star Spangled Banner."
The contest consists of two age divisions: K-8 and 9-12. There is one national winner in each division, with awards for first, second and third place in each division. Video entries and signed entry forms are due to the local VFW Auxiliary by March 31.
Note: The song may be sung in the genre of the contestant's choice: rock, pop, reggae, R&B, hip hop, country, classical or other. The words of the song cannot be changed.
More information about this contest is available at vfwauxiliary.org/what-we-do/youth-activities/.
