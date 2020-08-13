MIDDLEPORT — The Royalton-Hartland school board this week approved a personnel appointment and a series of pay increases.
Giovanna Schiavitti was appointed an elementary education long-term substitute teacher. Her approved salary is $41,413.
The board approved increases in the hourly rates paid to part-time food service helpers and part-time cooks, to stay current with the rising New York State minimum wage. According to district Superintendent Henry Stopinski, helpers' hourly rate was increased to $12.50 from $11.95 and the cooks' rate was increased to $15.10 from $14.70.
In addition, the pay rate for substitute certified teachers was raised to $100 per day from $90 per day. Non-certified substitute teachers are to be paid $90 per day, according to Stopinski.
