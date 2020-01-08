People Inc., Western New York’s largest and most experienced health and human services agency, recently recognized 18 Direct Support Professionals (DSPs) for their exceptional work providing supports and services to people with developmental disabilities and other special needs.
The awardees, who are employees of People Inc., were nominated by coworkers, people they serve and the families of those they support, for demonstrating superior care and consistent dedication.
Among the awardees were three Lockport residents: Ashley Banks, respite instructor; Rashida Johnson, respite instructor; and Sabrina Scarantine, IRA specialist.
