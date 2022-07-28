SANBORN — The classic story “The Wizard of Oz” will be live on stage at Niagara County Community College on Friday, telling the classic story of Dorothy and her friends who are all seeking their hearts’ desires.
Robby Syruws, founder and director of Lockport-based Performing Hearts Theatre, and his fellow professionals, choreographer Dyan Mulvey and vocal director Kelly Ersing, are working with the cast of 48 students from the Western New York area to present a “young performers edition” of the musical production.
This is Syruws’ third production at NCCC. Due to the popularity of Performing Hearts Theatre, the school reached capacity for enrollment early this spring.
“It is so important for students to have these opportunities in the arts,” Syruws said. “I am so grateful that we can be a part of enriching their lives in that way. What they learn by being part of a program like this goes beyond the stage.”
Nick Jayme, 13, of Grand Island, who plays Professor Marvel and the Wizard, has been enjoying the onstage experience. “The directors are welcoming,” he said. “They help everyone be engaged all the time. We do theater improv games to help us with the show.”
Lexi Thurston, 14, of Lockport, who plays Auntie Em, is in her third season with Performing Hearts Theatre. Asked why she keeps coming back, Thurston said, “I have strong bonds here. I have friends that keep coming back. The whole environment is happy and we’re always engaged. We even have an adopt-a-munchkin program to help the younger kids.”
“The Wizard of Oz,” Young Performer’s Edition will be on stage at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday at NCCC, 3111 Saunders Settlement Road. Tickets are $10 in advance and are available by contacting performingheartstheatre@gmail.com. Tickets at the door are $12. Credit cards are accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.