Pets welcome at Tractor Supply
Lockport Tractor Supply, 6017 S. Transit Road, is hosting a pet treat tasting event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Humans are welcome to bring in their pets and let them find their treats of choice. Simultaneously, the store is hosting the “St. Pawtrick’s Day” Costume Contest. For more information about that, call 716-434-1083.
Free tech help at R-H library
MIDDLEPORT — A Nioga tech expert will be at Royalton Hartland Community Library, 9 Vernon St., between 2 and 4 p.m. Monday to field people’s questions about smartphones, tablets, laptops and other devices. Walk-ins are welcome; bring your device with you. Those who prefer a 20-minute appointment should call 716-735-3281 or send an email to mdtrpt@nioga.org.
