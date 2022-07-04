At presentation of the Zonta Club of Lockport's 2022 Phantom Ball proceeds are, from left, the Dale Association's Robert O’Connor, director of development and marketing, and Maureen Wendt, president and CEO; Daniel Colpoys, executive director of the Mental Health Association in Niagara County; and Zonta Club members Carol Spedding, outgoing president and Phantom Ball chair, and Donna Ghodbane, co-chair. (Contributed image)