The Zonta Club of Lockport presented the Dale Association Inc. and the Mental Health Association in Niagara County with its 2022 Phantom Ball proceeds.
The Dale Association will use its share to expand Memory Café to a twice-a-month offering. Memory Café offers a safe, comfortable and stimulating gathering space for people with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia.
The Mental Health Association will invest its share in the Compeer program, which matches volunteers with children, adults and seniors living with diagnosed mental illness and/or emotional challenges.
The Phantom Ball is the Zonta's Club's annual no-frills fundraiser, established in 1967 to rally support for local causes. "Attendees" reserve their places simply by writing a check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.