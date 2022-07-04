phantomball.proceeds

At presentation of the Zonta Club of Lockport's 2022 Phantom Ball proceeds are, from left, the Dale Association's Robert O’Connor, director of development and marketing, and Maureen Wendt, president and CEO; Daniel Colpoys, executive director of the Mental Health Association in Niagara County; and Zonta Club members Carol Spedding, outgoing president and Phantom Ball chair, and Donna Ghodbane, co-chair. (Contributed image)

The Zonta Club of Lockport presented the Dale Association Inc. and the Mental Health Association in Niagara County with its 2022 Phantom Ball proceeds.

The Dale Association will use its share to expand Memory Café to a twice-a-month offering. Memory Café offers a safe, comfortable and stimulating gathering space for people with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia.

The Mental Health Association will invest its share in the Compeer program, which matches volunteers with children, adults and seniors living with diagnosed mental illness and/or emotional challenges.

The Phantom Ball is the Zonta's Club's annual no-frills fundraiser, established in 1967 to rally support for local causes. "Attendees" reserve their places simply by writing a check.

