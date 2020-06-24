Lockport City School District celebrated the Lockport High School class of 2020 with a graduation parade on June 20.
Vehicles assembled at the Kenan Center and were escorted by Lockport Fire and Police departments. The parade traveled up Locust Street and behind the school where district teachers from all grade levels lined the building at social distance to cheer on the graduates.
Students were given senior gifts and senior awards and athletic awards were distributed.
The parade concluded in front of the high school where students walked across a stage one at a time to receive their diplomas from Principal Dawn Wylke and LHS West Director of Alternative Education Russ Buckley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.