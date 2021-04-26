The Rotary Club of Medina will host its first Pickleball Tournament on the weekend of July 10-11, at the Medina High School tennis courts.
Pickleball is a paddleball sport that combines elements of badminton, table tennis and tennis. Two or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated polymer ball, much like a wiffle ball, with 26 to 40 round holes, over a net.
Tournament director Carl Tuohey believes this will become the Medina Rotary Club's biggest annual fundraiser.
“Pickleball is a fast-growing sport and this is the first tournament to be held in this area," he said. “This inaugural tournament will be a ‘fun’ tournament. USPA rules will apply and players will make their own calls. It will not be a sanctioned tournament this year but we hope to get to that point in the near future.”
While promoted as one tournament there will actually be four separate tournaments: Men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles and women’s doubles. The two singles tournaments will be held on July 10, a Saturday, and the doubles tournaments will be held on July 11.
There is a limit of 32 total registrations each day, with eight slots reserved for the men’s tournaments and eight slots reserved for the women’s tournaments. The remaining 16 spots will be filled in the order that payment was received, regardless of gender.
Food vendors will be on site and spectators are encouraged.
“If you are unfamiliar with pickleball, then this is your chance to see the game,” Tuohey said.
Player registration is $15 plus $10 per event entered. Registration opens on Saturday (May 1) and ends on June 30 or when all the slots are filled. Players must register online at: www.medinarotary.org/pickleball .
During the tournament, the Rotary Club will be collecting canned goods for the local food bank. These items can be turned in at the information table either day.
“We hope and believe the people and businesses in the area will support this,” Tuohey said. “Rotary will be seeking sponsors, volunteers and pickleball nets in the coming weeks.”
For more information visit the Rotary website or send an email to medinanyrotary@gmail.com.
