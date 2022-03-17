Pop-up free eyeglass clinic open Saturday

LYNDONVILLE — A one-day-only, pop-up eyeglass clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at White Birch Golf Club, 1515 North Lyndonville Road. The open clinic, hosted by Lyndonville Lions Club, offers free eyeglass frames and prescription lenses to anyone who visits. People of all ages are welcome.
There will be several hundred eyeglass frames to choose from and all frames have been professionally sanitized and presented in as-new condition.
The clinic is staffed by New York State-licensed doctors of ophthalmology and optometry. An ophthalmologist determines the proper prescription lenses, which are sent out for grinding and insertion into the visitor's chosen eyeglass frames. Optometrists are on hand for professional fitting and adjustment of frames.
“I appreciate that a lot of folks will be skeptical of an offer for free prescription eyeglasses. But this is for real. No gimmicks and it really is free,” Lyndonville Lions President Darren Wilson said.
Service is offered on a first-come, first-served basis, so early attendance is encouraged. Youths younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Except for basic contact information (name, address, phone number), no other information or identification will be sought.
There's ample parking at the golf club for vehicles and buggies, according to the club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.