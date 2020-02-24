MEDINA — Jeddo Chapel has been part of the Jeddo community for 183 years, and if a small group of supporters have their way, it will continue for another century.
Peggy Wright of Medina, who started attending the church in 1998, has been preaching the sermon for the past several years to a congregation that often numbers only three.
Attendees on a recent Sunday were Rob Johnson of County Line Road, Chris Craft who lives across the road, and Terry Mahnke of West Shelby Road. All three have families who used to attend the church.
Rob Johnson started attending Jeddo Chapel after moving back to the area five years ago. His great-great-grandfather Truman Johnson used to attend and was superintendent of the Sunday School for 50 years.
“He used to come to church on his sleigh, picking up kids along the way,” Johnson said.
In November it will be 100 years since Chris Craft’s family moved from Barker to their home across the road and started attending Jeddo Chapel. Even through he also belongs to St. John’s Episcopal Church in Medina, Craft volunteers to turn the heat on at Jeddo Chapel each Sunday and still attends services there.
Terry Mahnke’s mother used to attend the Jeddo church. Mahnke started coming because she had become acquainted with Wright when her daughter Hannah attended Wright’s pre-school.
“Hannah encouraged me,” Mahnke said. “She would come home from pre-school and ask me why we didn’t go to church.”
Wright said she began attending the church after her family became dissatisfied with the pastor of their former church.
“We were looking for a church, and as we had lived on County Line Road, we knew a lot of people who attended the Jeddo Chapel,” Wright said. “And their beliefs fell in line with mine.”
The pastor at that time was away a lot and asked Wright to fill in for him. The parishioners liked the way she preached, even though she has no formal training.
The Rev. Richard Heitzenrater eventually took over, and when he left it was voted in April 2011 to close the church, as so many members had been lost.
However, the Rev. David Horner, who lived down the road, was married to the former Emily Bird, and he had promised Emily’s father Horace he would make sure Jeddo Chapel never closed its doors.
“As I had been filling in on and off, Pastor Horner asked if I would be willing to assume the position of preacher,” Wright said.
Another parishioner, Duane Swann, offered to be organist. They had a handful of followers, including Craft and the late MaryAnn Davis.
Reverend Horner still supports the church, even though he has moved out of state.
While Wright and her small congregation are hoping to spur a revival, they know it isn’t the first. A record of its history compiled in 1957 by Horace’s mother, Mrs. William (Sarah) Bird, states Jeddo Chapel has undergone several revivals.
The earliest recollections of religious meetings in Jeddo are in 1837, when a Sunday School was organized in the Jeddo School House and the pastor of Johnson Creek Baptist Church began holding evening meetings in the school house. These continued until the people of the community felt a better place should be provided for worship.
The building was originally owned by the Good Templars Lodge, which offered it to Johnson Creek Baptist Church in exchange for doing the work necessary to make the building suitable for Lodge meetings. In the spring of 1887, the work began and everyone in the community turned out to help dig out the basement and make a more substantial foundation for the building.
Farmers brought their teams and wagons and drew the stones that made the wall for the church. The stones came from an old, abandoned Free Will Baptist Church that stood on Fruit Avenue, on the farm later owned by Paul Blackburn. The land on which Johnson Creek Baptist Church stood had been purchased by the Good Templars from Josiah Payne, who lived next door. The Templars then deeded it to Johnson Creek Baptist Church.
The Good Templars were given a lease of 99 years on the hall and could use it when it was not in use by the church.
Also about this time, the Jeddo Chapel Society was formed. The ladies agreed to pay all expenses, including repairs, maintenance, fuel and lights. They did so until the early 1950s.
In 1888, Mrs. William Bird’s sister Nellie Clark started a Young People’s Society of Christian Endeavor, which continued for 50 years. The women helped paper the chapel and bought the first carpet. When the time came for seats, Almer J. Brown donated the red oak logs from his farm, which became the Bird farm. Will Bird was working for Brown at the time and drew the logs to Middleport to be sawed. He brought the lumber back to John Singleton’s wagon shop, the brick building next door, which later was Brewer’s Store.
Gus Smith, who lived across the street where the Crafts now live, made the black walnut book racks and put them on the pews. The organ is the one that was brought from the Sunday School that was held at Jeddo School House. In 1895, Mrs. Truman Johnson became organist, and then pianist. She continued for more than 50 years. (Rob Johnson explained that every generation of his family had a Truman, and he has a brother Truman today).
It was a long time before the church had a bell. For years the Good Templars and the Christian Endeavor Society had socials to raise money for the Bell Fund. The bell was eventually purchased with an additional gift from Josiah Payne.
Wright said Jeddo Chapel continued to grow for many years as the community’s residents sacrificed, labored and gave their all. She said the community’s heart was in Jeddo Chapel and a need was soon evident for expansion. As in the past, Josiah Payne came to their rescue, and in February 1923 he deeded the land under the present kitchen to the Chapel. No one remembers who built the kitchen, Wright said, but the fact remains that the cooperative efforts of the Jeddo community made it possible.
In the spring of 1954, Jeddo Chapel was almost sold again and its doors closed, as was the school house. However, people worked and sacrificed as before, Wright said. An organ was purchased in 1959 and paid for in full in 1960. Carpet was installed, a furnace added and many more activities prevailed.
Although enthusiasm continued and people gave their best, Jeddo Chapel was once again instructed to close its books on April 22, 1961, and seek a more efficient means of existence within the Hartland Baptist structure. The church bell may have been stilled, but in the hearts of Jeddo residents, the spirit had not died. For in the summer of 1974, a handful of Christian pioneers reorganized the Chapel’s Sunday School. By winter of 1974-75, worship had resumed with 15 charter members and incorporation as an American Baptist Church. Jeddo Chapel was received into membership of the American Baptist Churches of the Niagara Frontier on Feb. 8, 1975.
“This chapel means so much to me, for I have been interested in it for 70 years,” Sarah Bird wrote in 1957. “How well I remember 70 years ago when it was dedicated. I trust the future generations will take the interest, not only in keeping the building in repairs, but also assisting in the church services.”
Wright said she is happy to lead worship at the tiny church. She researches her sermon each week, prints a weekly program and spends some time every day working on something for it. There's no organist or pianist, so she bravely leads the few in singing hymns.
Wright takes no regular salary, and she said expenses are paid out of the collections taken each week. If there is anything left over after the bills are paid, that is her salary.
“Although our numbers have gradually decreased, we still feel the Lord wants us to continue worshiping him at this locality,” she said. “Once again, we are praying for a revival that will reach our neighbors and beyond, and we will once again see the pews in this beloved church filled."
The small congregation is hoping to garner enough support to be able to put on a community dinner so the public can come and see the building that they call “the small church with the big heart.”
Worship is at 10 a.m. Sunday, followed by coffee at 11:15. All are welcome.
