Pre-K registration open in Lyndonville district  

LYNDONVILLE — Lyndonville Central School will host a pre-kindergarten / kindergarten registration and information event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 4, during the local Fourth of July celebration.
Staff will be available on the lawn in front of the school (Main Street location) to help families / students sign up for the 2021-2022 school year and gather contact information for younger children in the community. Staff will also answer questions about the PreK and kindergarten programs, oversee craft projects and read stories to children.
The district is currently accepting registrations for both its PreK and kindergarten 2021-22 programs. Any child who resides in the district and will be 3, 4 or 5 years old by Dec. 1 is eligible to enroll.
For more information, visit lyndonvillecsd.org or call (585) 765-3122.
The district received a NYB5 Transition grant from the New York State Department of Child & Family Services to help fund the outreach program.
