The military book collection of David Caldwell is being sold to benefit educational programming at the Niagara County Historical Society, for which Caldwell served as board president for many years.
The collection consists of more than 500 books, hardcover and paperback, whose emphasis is on New York state and Niagara Frontier military history. There are also historical biographies and writings with American and British military themes.
The sale will be held at the Niagara County Fairgrounds, 4-H Training Center, Lake Avenue, Lockport, from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 5 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 6. Admission to the sale is $5 the first night and $3 the following day. Book buyers should bring their own bags. Masks are optional.
For more information, call (716) 434-7433 or email info@niagarahistory.org.
